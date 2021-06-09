MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

