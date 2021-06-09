M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 101,769 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,769 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $229,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in KLA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KLA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.03. 9,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

