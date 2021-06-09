M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

