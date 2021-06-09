M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $74.11 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 802,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $74,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. 40,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,868. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

