M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 155,136 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 155,136 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $91,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. 68,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,651. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $167.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

