MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.89

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 5518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

