MIB Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $284.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $552,624.69 and $284.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 415,281,736 coins and its circulating supply is 137,979,808 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

