Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.12. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,798 shares.

MFGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.