Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.12. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,798 shares.
MFGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.52.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.