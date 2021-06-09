Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report $428.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.82. 12,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,451. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $168.22. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

