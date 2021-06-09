Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.37 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

