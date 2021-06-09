Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

