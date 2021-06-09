Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

