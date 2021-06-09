Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.02. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

