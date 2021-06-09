Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

MIME traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,954. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,500 shares of company stock worth $10,545,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

