Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,249,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.