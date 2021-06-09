Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. The Southern makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

