Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.29. 26,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,913. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.