Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

LIN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.98. 30,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

