Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.79

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

