Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $229,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. 16,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

