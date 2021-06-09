Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.27% of Workday worth $164,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

