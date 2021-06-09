Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 726,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $176,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 334,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.