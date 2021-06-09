Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 259,983 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 259,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $143,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 611,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

