Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-0.240 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 1,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.