Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Molecular Templates by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

