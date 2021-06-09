Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Momo stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

