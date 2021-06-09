Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.
Momo stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.
About Momo
Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.