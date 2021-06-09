Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

