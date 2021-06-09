Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 91.87% and a negative net margin of 5,992.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ MKGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 167,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. Monaker Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

