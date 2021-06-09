Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 647,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 548,635 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 572,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,496,000 after buying an additional 40,579 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 93,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.