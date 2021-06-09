Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 81.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.88. 1,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,064. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

