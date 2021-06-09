Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $500.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $538.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $440.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.10. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

