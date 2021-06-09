Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.75 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 55.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

