MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Down 1.5%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.75 and last traded at $84.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

