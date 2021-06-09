Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $561.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $294.17 and a one year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

