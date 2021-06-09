Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

