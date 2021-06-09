MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.94

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 5298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MTN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

