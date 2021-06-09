Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,337. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.01.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.