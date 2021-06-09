musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $185.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 20570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

