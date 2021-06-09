Nanobiotix S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 9th

Nanobiotix’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Nanobiotix had issued 7,300,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $98,550,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NBTX shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.
Shares of NBTX stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $599.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92.
About Nanobiotix
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
