National Bank Financial Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.70.

Shares of LB opened at C$44.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

