National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Acquires 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($191.27).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Agg purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($206.78).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 914.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

