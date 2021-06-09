National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.23

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 11122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

