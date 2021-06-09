Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22. Navistar International has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

