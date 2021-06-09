Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.77 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $31.09 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,941,621 coins and its circulating supply is 17,555,691 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

