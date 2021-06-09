Neil Miotto Sells 6,790 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
