Neil Miotto Sells 6,790 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

