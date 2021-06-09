Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 4,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,115,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

