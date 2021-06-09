Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 688,385 shares of company stock worth $157,546,901.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.18.

Snowflake stock opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

