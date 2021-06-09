Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14,650.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $188.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

