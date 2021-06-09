Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 326.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

