Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 283 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

